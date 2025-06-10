Millard community remembers 17-year-old who was fatally shot last Friday near west Omaha restaurant

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Sobansky family, mourning their daughter, Zara "AJ" Sobansky. In a statement they said in part: "AJ was she was smart, talented, and completely unique. An excellent student, AJ was actively involved outside the classroom as well."

Omaha Police said it was determined that Sobansky was killed by 18-year-old Tristan Doner, Friday night near the Stokes Grill and Bar.

OPD isn’t releasing any information about the relationship between the two teens.

This tragedy, an opportunity for parents to talk with teens about teen mental health.

Psychiatrist Dr. Howard Liu at Nebraska Medicine said one of the most important things parents can do is be aware.

"One thing we need to do is talk about it. Family dinners can be very protective for teens just as a forum to talk about things," said Liu.

Katie Welsh with the Women’s Center for Advancement said that WCA’s prevention and education program goes to schools to teach students about all things from noticing signs like jealousy to healthy communications.

"For younger kids, the terminology is going to be different, we just talk about green flags and red flags. The language gets more sophisticated when talking to high school age students," said Welsh.

OPD has not released any information about a possible motive.

The Boys Town National Hotline takes numerous calls, especially from teenagers about mental health. Manager of Quality Assurance and Training Nick Zadina said it’s important to ask easy, open-ended questions so teenagers feel comfortable. He hopes this can not only encourage positive mental health but also lead to better relationships overall.

"Throughout that understanding of the problem, they can actually generate their own solutions," said Zadina.

Millard Public Schools says it will continue to offer support to staff and students as they need it.

