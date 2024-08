OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For over 50 years, Millard Days, has been a full week of activities.

The week-long festival will be filled with activities for everyone. From a carnival, beer garden, food, live music, and a parade, it’s all a part to recognize and say thanks to the Millard community.

Millard Days starts on the Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. and runs until the 25. For a full schedule, clickhere.