Millard Music House closes after 40 years of serving Nebraska musicians

Moore's sons Jordan and David will continue working in the music industry, just with a new focus.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After more than four decades of guitar lessons, repairs and fostering musical dreams, the Millard Music House is preparing to close its doors for the final time on Oct. 31.

The family-owned business has been a cornerstone of the local music community since Matt Moore opened the shop in 1984. Now, after 40 years of operation, Moore has decided to retire, marking the end of an era for generations of musicians who found their sound within these walls.

The business has truly been a family affair. Moore's sons Jordan and David started working at the shop as teenagers and grew up immersed in the world of music instruction and instrument repair.

"Well, I grew up in it. It's our family business and I was raised to do this," Jordan Moore said.

For four decades, hundreds of students have walked through the doors of the music house, including longtime customer Greg Inman and his daughter Ally.

"So we'd come here and a little before lessons just to hang out. And then when she was done for lessons, we would hang out and, you know, it's kind of like the bar cheers. Everybody knows your name. Come in, hey, how's it going? Yeah, just a great place," Inman said.

The closure has left many in the music community feeling nostalgic about losing such a welcoming gathering place. Nebraska Hall of Fame musician Lou Bozak expressed his mixed emotions about the news.

"I'm so happy for Matt. It's all good for him, but what about me? He didn't think about me. Where now am I gonna get free guitar picks? Now, what am I gonna do?" Bozak said.

While the physical location may be closing, the impact of Millard Music House will continue to resonate throughout the community.

"It's awesome to see the lasting legacy of music that this store has fostered in our community," David Moore said.

For Matt Moore, retirement doesn't mean stepping away from music entirely.

"I'm going to continue to play music and write music and record music and so I'll still be in the music field. I'll just be in a different area," he said.

The Millard Music House is located off 136th and Q streets in Millard.