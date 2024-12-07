Millard Oaks neighbors question why speed bump had to be repaired several times in four months

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The speed bump in the Millard Oaks neighborhood is currently taped off for repairs.

Neighbors tell neighborhood reporter John Brown this isn't uncommon. In fact, they say this has happened several time for over the last four months.

Neighbor after neighbor, posting online wondering why the speed bump at 157th and Adams has been repaired several times over the last few months.

"It's a hazard and a safety issue for everyone who lives in this neighborhood," said Carri Connely who lives right next to the speed bump.

Connely lives right next to the speed bump.

"Being that we live so close to the speed bump, we can hear any type of sports car or sedan or if a minivan was going too fast," she said. "Everyone seems to scrape their car or stabilizer along the speed bump."

The city of Omaha tells KMTV the first round of work months ago was because the speed bump had deteriorated.

But after that, I'm told the bump wasn't built to the city's height requirements, which are in place so these only slow cars down -- and don’t damage them.

Neighbors like Connely and Rose Mary Braun wonder why it's taking the contractor multiple attempts to get a speed bump right.

"I finally just laughed and said I can't believe this is happening," said Braun.

The city said this is not uncommon and that it takes time for speed bumps like this one to be constructed correctly. It also said that repairs to the speed bump are done at no cost to the city of Omaha and taxpayers.

These neighbors hope this can be the last for construction.

"I just want them to get it right and be done with it. That's a big speed bump as you can see the people driving over it. You have to be very, very careful," said Braun.

KMTV reached out to the contractor to ask about this project, and we are still waiting for a call back.

