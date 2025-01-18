Millard Public Schools proposing 2025 Bond: Special election next month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The state's third largest school district will have a special election next month that could impact it drastically. Neighborhood reporter John Brown spent his day learning and talking to neighbors here about the 2025 bond election. Some who support it, and others who say it's controversial.

Millard Public Schools is asking voters to approve a $158 million bond. That bond would go towards adding and upgrading security to its entrances, cameras, and classroom doors. It would also help with renovations and maintenance at all of its schools.

Allison Kinney-Walker's kids attend MPS.

"I think it's really important that we continue to invest in our schools. It's a really important asset to our community," said Kinney-Walker.

The bond also covers enhancements to skilled trades programs. Superintendent John Schwartz said it's a program that's vital and offers a wide variety of courses to students.

"One of our goals with this bond issue is to get the shop space, the skilled and technical trade space, to be at a standard where we're able to offer opportunities at Millard North like we are at Millard South and West," said Schwartz.

KMTV talked with neighbors who are against the bond. They didn't want to appear on camera but told me their main concerns deal with how MPS uses money from its budget and property taxes.

If it passes, Schwartz said this bond would not increase the tax rate. And if it doesn't...

"We would have to levy to replace other funds. And our bond levy wouldn't necessarily drop in the near future," he said.

Other school districts across the metro have had bond elections too. At Westside Schools, a $121-million bond issue was passed in 2023 to help fund ten projects, including three school rebuilds. But in Bennington, that wasn't the case. A bond failed twice that would allow for the construction of a second high school in Bennington Public Schools.

Kinney-Walker thinks this is a much-needed investment to keep schools intact.

"This will help with student learning, so I think it's an investment in the future. I think it's a worthy investment," she said.

The next community board meeting for the special election is January 22nd at Millard North High School in the lecture hall. The other January 30, 2025 at 6 p.m. at Millard West High School, 5710 South 176th Avenue, in the Lecture Hall.

Ballots will be mailed on Jan. 21. The election will be on Feb. 11.