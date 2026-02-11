Mom's donation helps fully fund all 36 Millard schools' wish lists for first time

MILLARD, Neb. (KMTV) — A Millard mom's donation in memory of her late son helped fully fund wish lists for all 36 district schools for the first time.



Money raised goes towards new tools, materials and activities all aimed at enhancing students' learning.

For the Ritterbushes, although their first born never got the chance to attend a Millard school, giving back in his honor has become a tradition.

Dana Ritterbush's donation was the final boost to reach the foundation's goal of more than $30,000 that will go directly back to Millard schools.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For the past three years, a community initiative has inspired neighbors to fund projects for students in Millard. Now, for the first time, every one of the district's 36 schools had their wish lists fully funded thanks in part to a final, heartfelt push from one mom.

From stocking a book vending machine to adding instruments for a unified music class, every year Share Omaha and the Millard Public Schools Foundation (MPSF) ask teachers and students what they truly need and in turn, make a wish list.

"Our goal really is to help them fund strategic initiatives in their buildings that they may not otherwise be able to fund," Carlos Castillo, CEO of MPSF said.

"One of your biggest things is you want to keep their memory alive you want to say their name you want people to know them that didn't get a chance to know them," Dana Ritterbush said.

Ritterbush lost her baby boy Jonah to a rare genetic disorder just a few months after he was born.

Her donation was the final boost to reach the foundation's goal of more than $30,000 that will go directly back to Millard schools.

"He brought so much joy into our lives that that's our goal is every year on his birthday it's a way to bring joy to other people's lives and pay it forward in that way," Ritterbush said.

Jonah only lived for 67 days but his impact will go on to help others for years to come.

"I think we can choose to allow the sadness to take over, which there is sadness, but I think when we make that choice to celebrate the joyful parts of it and pay it forward, it helps with the grieving process," Ritterbush said.

With two other kids in the district, Ritterbush says giving back on Jonah's birthday is their way of keeping his memory alive.