More construction: Major road in Sarpy County will see construction starting next week

"Oh, a little frustrated, especially with all the growth," neighbor George Lapka said.

Lapka is talking about the constant congestion on 168th St. and Giles.

"You might have to wait two or three lights to get through, especially if you want to make a left-hand turn."

To relieve that congestion, Sarpy County is adding in a dedicated right-hand turn lane on 168th and Giles, while also widening 168th northbound to Josephine St.

Sarpy County engineers told me this project is crucial now because they want to help manage the anticipated traffic that will come from a new elementary school that's opening in August.

Maddie Anderson lives nearby and hopes this construction will make things a little smoother for her commute.

"I think that'll be great. I think it will really speed up everything and maybe even cause less accidents," Anderson said.

Besides the widening, new sidewalks will also be put into place to make 168th accessible to pedestrians.

In total, just under $2 million is being dedicated to this project. Construction starts next Monday and is supposed to last 90 days.

