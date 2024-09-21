Nearby business owners send letter to city of Omaha about abandoned hotel

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ken Incontro's business, Incontro Closets, has been near 109th and M Street for five years. And in that time, he's watched one neighboring business go from an eyesore to dangerous.

"It's just horrible for the area. It's bringing everyone's values down. Kind of makes it scary sometimes to operate your business," said Incontro.

He's talking about the former Westmont Inn & Suites. It's been abandoned for years, and people who live and work here said it has become a magnet for crime.

In fact, we've been reporting on the abandoned hotel for years. That's why Incontro and other nearby business owners got an attorney involved and sent a letter to the city of Omaha.

The letter says in part:

"Either the property owner should re-establish control over the property, including sealing all doors and windows, clearing the weeds and trash, and removing the graffiti..."

"This thing keeps dragging on. It's been going on for quite some time," said Incontro.

Ryan Gradoville lives in an apartment building next to the abandoned hotel.

"It's like living next to a city dump," said Gradoville. "Basically, you don't want to look at it each day, but that's your view and you have to deal with it."

Records show the property was sold to Carlisle Senior Living, LLC, in 2021 for over three million dollars, with the goal of transforming it into a senior living facility.

KMTV reached out to Carlisle Senior Living LLC's parent company, Northcon, Inc., which is based in Idaho. A representative there said it had no comment.

So with no communication from the property owner, Incontro and other business owners say they're pushing forward, doing what they can to clean up their neighborhood.

"I just hope that something gets done, and hopefully this letter maybe does it," he said.

The city of Omaha planning department acknowledged it had recently received a complaint and is investigating.

