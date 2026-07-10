Nicholas Sakis cited on 10 counts related to animals confiscated, including a zebra, in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Steve Glandt, executive vice president of field operations for the Nebraska Humane Society, said that Nicholas Sakis was cited for eight counts of animal cruelty and two counts of sanitary conditions of stalls, stables and yards.

Glandt said that Sakis was cited for the eight counts based on species, not the number of animals. A court date has been set for Sept. 8 at 1:30 p.m.

Glandt said that Sakis was cited by NHS last week for four counts for animal cruelty based on three dogs and one cat under Sakis' care. A court date has been set for Sept. 1 at 1:30 p.m.

As 3 News Now first reported on Thursday, dozens of animals were confiscated by the Nebraska Humane Society from Sakis' home.