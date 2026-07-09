Zebra among roughly 60 animals confiscated from West Omaha home by Nebraska Humane Society

6PM UPDATE:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The Nebraska Humane Society confiscated about 60 animals — including a zebra — from a home in West Omaha near 195th and Pacific.

NHS' Executive Vice President of Field Operations Steve Glandt said investigators obtained a search warrant and entered the property Thursday to rescue the animals. They found malnourished animals and unsanitary conditions.

The animals included livestock such as goats and pigs, as well as exotic animals including llamas, an emu, and a zebra.

"It was surprising to see a zebra in person. You know, that wasn't at the zoo," Glandt said.

Investigators received a tip about the animals' conditions from Melissa Dalzell, who previously lived on the property and left in May 2026.

"That's all that matters to me, is that the animals got saved," Dalzell said.

Three neighbors, speaking off camera, said they had seen the animals on the property. One said it was like a petting zoo.

Glandt said exotic animals require special permits in Nebraska.

No one has been charged yet, but Glandt said he expects charges to be filed within the next few days.

Most of the animals are now in NHS care, though some are being transferred to specialists. NHS is working with the zoo on a plan for the zebra.

5PM UPDATE:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The Nebraska Humane Society confiscated about 60 animals from a West Omaha property – including a zebra – after investigators found malnourished animals and unsanitary conditions.

Investigators received a tip about the animals' conditions, obtained a search warrant and entered the property near 195th and Pacific on Thursday and confiscated the animals.

The animals found on the property included livestock such as goats and pigs, as well as exotic animals including a zebra, llamas and an emu.

3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks spoke off camera with three neighbors who said they had seen and heard animals at the property.

Most of the animals are now in Nebraska Humane Society care, but some are being sent to specialists. The organization is working with the zoo on a plan for the zebra.

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