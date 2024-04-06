Nebraska Legislature updates Motorcycle Helmet Law

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — More changes are coming for motorcycle riders.

"Well, I think the law is completely confusing," rider Phil Welch said.

A new Nebraska law signed by Gov. Pillen this week states that anyone over 21 who received their Class M license before May 1, 2024, and has completed the necessary training are not required to wear a helmet when riding.

Welch has been riding for decades and said this change sends the wrong message to riders.

"Anything is better than nothing. But, I think that anyone riding a motorcycle should have a helmet on regardless of age," he said.

Instead of an in-person safety course, riders are only required to complete an online course to be eligible to not wear a helmet while riding.

Motorcycle instructor Stephanie Pollitt said while the update gives riders more freedom, they're losing valuable learning experience by not learning in-person.

"Now, with just the e-course online, you're completely eliminating people taking a course to improve skill at all. They're just taking a three-hour e-course where they just watch some videos and answering some questions," she said.

Pollitt said it's always a risky decision choosing not to wear a helmet while riding.

"This law that's been passed allows people to choose whether or not they want to have a major brain injury or risk of death," Pollitt said.

Riders are still required to wear a form of protective eye gear. Anyone caught violating the new rules will be fined $250 for each violation.

