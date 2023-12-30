Nebraska Liquor Control Commission weighs in on bottle club question for Club180

Video shows Club180, a new strip club at 180th and Q.

Club180, a new strip club is inside the former Two Fine Irishmen Bar and Grill. Neighbors from the area have expressed their concerns. Hobert Rupe from the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission commented about bottle club licenses.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This isn't Two Fine Irishmen Bar and Grill any more. Inside is Club180, a new strip club at 180th and Q.

I'm John Brown, your West Omaha neighborhood reporter.

The club sells memberships and you can drink here, but this isn't a bar.

I had some questions for the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission about that.

Click on the link to Club180s website and you'll see a pop-up that says "BYOB" or bring your own bottle.

Hobert Rupe, executive director for the Nebraska Liquor Control commission said Club180 does not and did not apply for a bottle club license.

"It's the position of the commission that he would require a liquor license of a bottle club type for this location," Rupe said. "If he continues to operate without it, then it would be up to the city to cite him criminally under the liquor control act. First offense is a class four misdemeanor. Every subsequent day is a class two misdemeanor."

Rupe said not only can the owners of the establishment be charged but also people bringing in their own alcohol.

The Nebraska legislature defines a bottle club as a place where people can bring their alcohol for the expressed purpose of drinking.

In fact, only three places in the state have a bottle club license or are in the process of getting one.

To apply for a bottle club license, Rupe said the place needs to meet certain standards.

"The fire marshal would go in and make sure it meets fire code. The health department would go in and make sure it meets the health code. The city can weigh in on whether to recommend or deny the application and to citizens protests to do that," Rupe said.

From the liquor commission to nearby neighbors, who wonder why the bar and grill turned into a strip club.

"I've already talked to my kids. My kids have even questioned why they picked this location to open," Rudy Wang, who lives nearby said. "If kids are asking that question, it definitely makes you wonder why adults think this is a good idea."

The club advertises it's open Fridays and Saturdays until 5 a.m. Other days of the week, it closes at four in the morning. How long it will be here, well, the landlord's attorney said they've started the eviction process.