Nebraska proposes revised aged and disability care waiver program after families voice concerns about cuts

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska proposes revised aged and disability waiver program changes after family pushback. Elkhorn mom caring for disabled son says revisions help but aren't enough.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human services is revising proposed changes to the aged and disability waiver program after hearing concerns from hundreds of families who rely on the funding to care for loved ones at home.

DHHS initially proposed limits on care hours and other cost-cutting measures in December as part of a required five-year review of the waiver program. The program pays family members to provide around-the-clock care for disabled relatives, keeping them out of facilities and saving space for people with no other options.

Jennifer Williams of Elkhorn cares for her 21-year-old son Zane, who was born with spina bifida and a condition called Arnold Chiari, which affects the brain stem. Williams dedicates more hours to her son's care than a typical full-time job would demand.

"Zane is very much into art," Williams said while helping her son with paint colors during an art session.

The original proposed changes would have meant a significant cut to the Williams family's income from the program.

"I'm excited that they've actually listened and they're reading and they're hearing what we have to say but now its time to put it into action and actually do the things that were asking," Williams said.

The revised proposal no longer imposes new hourly payment limits for family caregivers. Instead, the state would limit payments to keep them more in line with market rates for specialized care facilities, but families could request exceptions in emergencies.

Williams calls the proposed changes an improvement but not a complete solution.

"It still is not going to come close to helping us meet the need that we need," Williams said.

She said the cost to care for Zane well exceeds the state's funding cap, leaving families with difficult choices: pay out-of-pocket, cut care hours, or risk placement in a facility they've worked hard to avoid.

"If it isn't broke why fix it… the program is working. The families are being supported," Williams said.

The public will have another opportunity to share opinions before the changes become final.