New boutique coming to Millard will offer safe shopping experience for human trafficking survivors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Clothed in Grace boutique opening in March in Millard area will offer human trafficking survivors a safe, private space to shop for clothing.



Innocence Freed is partnering with Clothes Mentor, a resale store in northwest Omaha, to make the boutique possible.

Julie Shrader, founder of the nonprofit Innocence Freed has helped survivors of human trafficking rebuild their lives for the past 13 years.

Survivors will be able to schedule appointments, allowing them to take their time choosing clothing that helps them feel comfortable.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new boutique opening in March will provide human trafficking survivors with a safe, private space to shop for clothing while rebuilding their lives.

Julie Shrader, founder of the nonprofit Innocence Freed, is launching "Clothed in Grace" in the Millard area. For 13 years, Shrader has helped survivors of human trafficking rebuild their lives, drawing from her own experience.

"I am a survivor of exploitation and it's a part of my story that has been a reason why I do what I do," Shrader said.

The boutique addresses a specific need Shrader has observed while working with survivors in Omaha.

"I've worked with a lot of survivors where in the city of Omaha we have gone to places publicly and they will see somebody there that they recognize that triggers them and so if we can limit those situations as much as we can that this is a really important need," Shrader said.

Innocence Freed is partnering with Clothes Mentor, a resale store in northwest Omaha, to make the boutique possible. When customers bring items to Clothes Mentor, staff sort through them, offering cash back for some items and donating the rest to local organizations.

"We provide a space for those clothes that need a home and we have the connections to make sure that we get the right pieces to the right places for us," said Andrea McCarther, co-owner of Clothes Mentor.

Survivors referred through other agencies or law enforcement will be able to schedule appointments at Clothed in Grace, allowing them to take their time choosing clothing that helps them feel comfortable.

"I just really felt that we needed to empower her a little bit and giving her the ability to pick out what she wants off the rack," McCarther said.

For Shrader, the clothing represents more than just garments, it's about restoring dignity and independence to survivors beginning new chapters in their lives.