New Elkhorn elementary school to open with construction still underway

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Students at Iron Bluff Elementary School in the Elkhorn Public Schools district will attend their first day of classes Tuesday morning, despite ongoing construction at the new facility.

The school, located at 204th and F, will welcome students while several areas remain unfinished, including the playground.

School administrators have informed parents that students will still have recess options, using the blacktop areas for games and the gym as an alternative play space.

The kitchen facilities are still undergoing final touches. Meals will be prepared at Elkhorn South High School and transported to Iron Bluff for the first week of classes.

Other areas still under construction include the art and music rooms, along with flooring in common areas.

In a letter to parents, the district emphasized that the school's priority remains the safety and well-being of students, with measures in place to ensure a smooth and positive start to the school year.