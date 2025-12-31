Omaha bars cash in on rare Huskers game day and New Year's Eve double-header celebration

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha bars and restaurants are celebrating a rare double-header as Husker Nation's game day spirit collides with New Year's Eve festivities on the biggest party night of the year.



The Industrial Bar and Grill in West Omaha was ready for a busy day of fun.

We spoke to Husker fans about their plans for the day.

At Sips on 10th downtown, the festivities don't end after the ball drops at midnight.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha bars and restaurants are celebrating a rare double-header as Husker Nation's game day spirit collides with New Year's Eve festivities on the biggest party night of the year.

The Industrial Bar and Grill in West Omaha was ready for a busy day of fun, offering free jello and pudding shots, karaoke and free champagne to ring in the new year.

"Huskers are really a big deal here at the Industrial Bar and Grill. We get a great crowd, really great vibes, really a great atmosphere to be," said Felicia Parker, owner of Industrial Bar and Grill.

For some fans, sticking around for one celebration is more than enough.

"After this game I'll be home for the night. I haven't seen New Years Eve in forever," said David Bender, a bar patron.

While others may be keeping the good vibes going into the night.

"I saw there was karaoke so we may stay til 9," said Alex Ackerman, a bar patron. "These beers have been treating me alright so… that's the plans moving forward."

The Industrial isn't the only spot taking advantage of this big day. Over at Stoli's on 120th and Dodge, there's a Husker watch party with free food and Rhule-aid shots, with a New Year's Eve party later on.

At Sips on 10th downtown, the festivities don't end after the ball drops at midnight.

"We're doing pajamas, prosecco and pedialyte," said Jaclyn Oltmans, owner of Sips on 10th.

It's the third year the bar has had a New Year's Day brunch.

"So if you maybe had a little too much to drink the night before and need a little rehydration, you can come in and get yourself a pedialyte mimosa," Oltmans said.

Oltmans says it's grown each year they've done it, and this year they are nearly full on reservations.

"You know people usually come in a little bit late for their reservation but eventually they make it here," Oltmans said.

However you choose to celebrate, stay safe and have a happy new year.

