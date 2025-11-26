Omaha City Council approves $310,000 to demolish abandoned hotel despite owner's plea for delay

The Omaha City Council unanimously approved $310,000 to demolish an abandoned hotel near 108th and L Street, moving forward despite a last-minute request from the property owners for more time.

The funds for the demolition will come from Keno revenue. Adam Smith, speaking on behalf of the property owners, told the council he had only learned about the proposed demolition the day before the vote.

"I just found out about this yesterday that the property's up for demolition. I'm not asking you guys to throw out the idea, but I am asking for a little bit more time, maybe a postponement of the order," Smith said.

He also mentioned recent efforts to secure the property.

"I've actually got American Fence Company lined up. They were out there yesterday putting in new posts to put up the new fence," Smith said.

However, Councilman Don Rowe expressed frustration with the property's long-standing issues.

"For four years, no I'm going to say it's probably been for 8 to 10 years, the people that have been driving by have seen a nuisance property. We just desperately need to take action on this property," Rowe said.

Rowe said the property has been accessible to trespassers and contains offensive graffiti. The council voted 7-0 to proceed with the demolition.

Last week, Rowe noted that asbestos in the building must be addressed before demolition can begin. Neighbors expressed satisfaction with the council's decision to tear down the building.

