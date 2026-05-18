Omaha cyclist hit by truck joins Ride of Silence to advocate for bike safety

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha cyclist who was struck by a truck last year will join hundreds of riders this Wednesday for the Ride of Silence, an annual event honoring bicyclists injured or killed in crashes with cars.



Jeff Quandt, a member of the Bellevue Bicycle Club, was on a routine bike ride in February 2025 when a truck hit him near 144th and F Street. The crash fractured 3 ribs and 2 bones in his ankle.

The Ride of Silence is an annual recognition of the lives lost and a way to advocate for sharing the road.

May is also National Bike Month. Bike Walk Nebraska has a list of events and resources to help you get involved. A link to those resources is available here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An Omaha cyclist who was struck by a truck last year will join hundreds of riders this Wednesday for the Ride of Silence, an annual event honoring bicyclists injured or killed in crashes with cars.

Jeff Quandt, a member of the Bellevue Bicycle Club, was on a routine bike ride in February 2025 when a truck hit him near 144th and F Street. The crash fractured 3 ribs and 2 bones in his ankle.

"It's been over a year, but I still suffer pain, and quite frankly, you know, recovery is not... I am not the same as I was before," Quandt said.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Quandt considers himself fortunate. Nearly 1,000 bicyclists are killed each year in the U.S. in crashes with cars, including an average of 2 in Nebraska annually.

"What it felt like, it was a shock," Quandt said.

The Ride of Silence is an annual recognition of those lives lost and a way to advocate for sharing the road. In Bellevue, a 14-mile, police-escorted ride will travel along Highway 370 for high visibility.

Quandt said the event carries a message for everyone on the road.

"One thing is, I mean, not only cyclists have to be, you know, aware of their surroundings, so do motorists," Quandt said.

Rides are scheduled across the Omaha metro this Wednesday at 7 p.m., including at Stinson Park and the Twin Creek Trailhead, where the Bellevue Bicycle Club will ride alongside Quandt as he shares his story.

May is also National Bike Month. Bike Walk Nebraska has a list of events and resources to help you get involved. A link to those resources is available here.

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