Omaha Jewish Film Festival returns for the 22nd year at the Jewish Community Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Naomi Fox said this is one of her favorite times of the year. The leaves are falling. The air is crisp and the films are rolling at the Jewish Community Center for the Omaha Jewish Film Festival.

"It's a staple of something our community members expect to happen every year, every fall season," said Fox.

Fox is the director of community engagement and education and said this year's event features films about Holocaust education, a documentary examining the cooperative efforts of Jews and African-Americans for civil rights, a Jewish romance movie, and more.

"We try to pick a variety of different films that will appeal to our community with different genres, different locations, different languages," she said.

Fox expects over 300 people to attend and said she's especially excited for the discussions following each film.

"And also maybe dive deeper into the issues more than the movie did. You know, it's a quick discussion, but it's been well received," said Fox.

Film coordinator Mark Kirchhoff said the event - now in its 22nd year - is an opportunity to build a more connected community, especially amid global tension and an increase in antisemitic attacks since the Israel-Hamas war began last year.

"All of these films, in one way or another, bring forth some Jewish values," said Kirchhoff. "Let's care for one another. Let's care what happens. Let's take care of the stranger that comes in."

The festival starts Sunday, Oct. 27, and runs until Wednesday, Oct. 30. Each movie starts at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or in person. Each movie will be shown at the Alan J. Levine Performing Arts Theater at the Staenberg Omaha JCC located at 333 S 132nd St, Omaha, NE 68154.

"It's really lovely to see everyone together who loves film and enjoys movies that we wouldn't normally have here or be able to see in Omaha," said Fox.

From enjoying the films to good conversation, Fox hopes it's an event people will want to come back to in the future.

