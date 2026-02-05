Omaha man walks 1 million steps in January to honor cancer journey and raise money for kids

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha cancer survivor Bryan Botkin walked 1 million steps in January, including 100k steps in one day, to raise money for pediatric cancer research.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A 25-year-old Omaha man completed an extraordinary fitness challenge in January, walking 1 million steps to raise money for pediatric cancer research while honoring his own childhood battle with the disease.

Bryan Botkin, who works for Ludacka Wealth Partners, took on the massive walking challenge as part of a company fundraiser. But for Botkin, the effort was deeply personal.

"I'm in 4th grade. I am, you know, a perfectly healthy, normal child, other than, you know, I just had this chronic back pain," Botkin said.

In fourth grade, Botkin was diagnosed with spinal cancer. It took a year of treatment to beat it.

"That was a big driver for me," he said.

When his office announced a fundraiser based on steps, Botkin saw an opportunity to push himself while supporting a cause close to his heart.

"So I saw it and I was like that's right up my alley," he said.

Throughout January, Botkin walked 30,000 to 40,000 steps daily, often using a treadmill at work. He drew on the same mental strength that helped him through cancer treatment.

"Basically, you think to yourself, I just got to beat this one round and I got to beat this next round, and then I beat this next round," Botkin said. "You look back and you're like, I just did a whole year of chemotherapy and radiation, exact same thing for the steps challenge."

With one day left in January, Botkin still needed 100,000 steps to reach his million-step goal. He woke up at 4:30 a.m. and walked almost non-stop until 10 p.m.

"I burned 7,911 calories total for the day. Walked for 17.5 hours. That equates to about 44 miles," he said.

His coworker Riley Oldani wasn't surprised by Botkin's determination.

"Knowing Bryan and like his work ethic, how much he does, I mean it was kind of inevitable," Oldani said.

Paul Ludacka, founder of Ludacka Wealth Partners, praised Botkin's effort.

"And we're just so very proud of him. He is leading by example," Ludacka said.

When asked if he was proud of himself, Botkin simply replied: "I am."

In honor of Botkin's achievement, his company donated more than $2,000 to Alex's Lemonade Stand, a pediatric cancer foundation.