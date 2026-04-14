Omaha neighbor battles Parkinson's with Bob Ross style paintings as Nebraska sees highest rates

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska has the highest rate of Parkinson's disease cases per 100,000 people in the U.S., according to a research study from last October. For Omaha resident Dave Arneson, a diagnosis changed his outlook on life and led him to pick up a new hobby to battle the disease: painting.

A decade ago, doctors gave Arneson 10 years to live. Today, he still has not retired from his job and uses art as a mental exercise.

"I watch a ton of Bob Ross and a lot of my paintings look like Bob Ross' so I enjoy doing them," Arneson said.

Arneson, who has lived in Omaha for decades, attended a Parkinson's Foundation educational event in Elkhorn on Monday that around 250 neighbors attended. He believes education on the disease should be more accessible.

"Looking back I had all the symptoms I just didn’t really pay attention," Arneson said.

Arneson's son, Nick, watched his father change from quiet to outgoing on a mission to spread awareness. Arneson remembers consoling a mutual friend when they were diagnosed.

"I told her which strangely enough I think I’m a better person with Parkinson's," Arneson said.

Arneson does not want to sugarcoat the disease. He opted for a brain procedure to cut down on side effects from his medication.

Rachel Spooner, who works in neuroscience research at Boys Town National Research Hospital, spoke at the presentation. She said Arneson's painting hobby is a great example of a mental exercise proven to help those with Parkinson's.

"Those painting and those motions with the strokes might help improve their handwriting so it becomes legible again," Spooner said.

Arneson looks forward to the Parkinson's Foundation's Moving Day, an event where neighbors can get active at Werner Park. The event takes place on June 7 this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

