Omaha neighbors collect donations for survivors of 7.4 earthquake in western Colombia

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha neighbors are collecting donations for survivors of the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck western Colombia on Monday.

Derly Ordonez, a volunteer originally from Colombia, says Colombians will need supplies for months to come, but the need right now is urgent.

"There's a lot of people at this moment that doesn't have any house, any place to eat, nothing to eat, so to us it's important to still and try and helping our country right now," Ordonez said.

Items needed include toiletries, pet food, baby supplies and food staples such as rice and beans. Donations can be dropped off at 5083 South 136th Street until 7 p.m. on Sunday.