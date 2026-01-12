Omaha nonprofit plans sober living home for women in recovery

WATERLOO, Neb. (KMTV) — Chayah Ministries helps women work through addiction and trauma with support groups, one-on-one mentorship and counseling. This spring it plans to open a sober living house to further its mission.



Video shows a group session of Amanda, Stacey and another group member Ashely Mills.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Jill Lamkins in Waterloo talking about something that impacts folks here and in neighborhoods across our community, dealing with the struggles of addiction and trauma. Meeting you right where you're at, one nonprofit is using its resources to help more women than ever get the help they need.

"Life is messy. It's like s'mores, but it's always good," said Stacey Wonder.

Wonder's life hasn't been easy. She's faced domestic violence, a truck accident and an amputation. But once she found other women who've faced struggles like hers, things began to change.

"It was nice to have that group because we began each week to kind of trust each other and share more," she said.

Wonder is part of Chayah Ministries, an organization helping women work through addiction and trauma through support groups, one-on-one mentorship and counseling.

Amanda Lawrence, now 19 years sober, started the nonprofit in 2023. In two years, it's helped nearly 70 women.

"I've also struggled with anxiety and depression and panic attacks, and I'm on the other side of that. I know that healing is possible," Lawrence said.

Now Chayah Ministries has plans for a sober living home to house four to five women for up to 18 months while they work to rebuild their lives.

A study in the Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment found women who remain in structured sober living for six months or more are 70-80% more likely to stay sober long-term.

"In this home they're going to be able to step into the world and the chaos that the world brings, but come back to a safe landing," Lawrence said.

Other research in the journal shows women in recovery programs that include mentoring and accountability can cut relapse rates by nearly half.

Chayah Ministries is still working to secure a property, but in the meantime they're raising funds to make it happen. The sober living home will open this spring.