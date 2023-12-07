Omaha Parks and Recreation Department launches new program to help lifeguard recruitment

Video shows interview with the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department and a swimmer at the Montclair Community Center & Pool.

The story talks about a new program the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department is implementing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For years, the city of Omaha has struggled to hire lifeguards for its swimming pools, often causing pools to delay opening for the year.

I'm John Brown, your West Omaha neighborhood reporter at Montclair Community Center where city officials launched a new program they hope will train more lifeguards, so the summer fun can start on time.

Carolyn Sauma is an avid swimmer, often coming to this pool near 132nd and Center or one of the other city of Omaha pools to swim laps.

Shes said she's noticed on occasion that pools need more lifeguards - especially during the busy summer months.

"I think for young families that want to take their kids to the pool or during the summertime... take them or drop them off and let them swim with their friends, I think that it would be a concern," Sauma said.

Regulations require a minimum numbers of lifeguards on duty for each pool. So when there aren't enough, the pools can't open and people like Carolyn have to wait.

This is why the Omaha Parks and Rec Department is launching a new program called Whistle Ready.

"We've also seen a lot of kids, who one, don't even try the lifeguard training class because they don't think they can make it... because they haven't swam enough or don't have the background," Chris Haberling, Recreation Manager for the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department said. "And two, the kids who do come in to class, that we unfortunately have to fail because they can't pass the prerequisites."

Haberling said the free the program will teach teens the skills needed to pass the certification course which includes a 300-yard swim and diving down 12 feet to get a 10-pound block.

Sauma hopes this program sparks interest for more people to apply.

"As long as I can remember with swimming, there were always lifeguards. I think that young people today need to think about of the greater good of the community. This is one way you can help in your community," she said.

The program starts January 20 and goes through April 13. Classes are every Saturday from 11:30 A.M-1:30 P.M. at the Mockingbird Hills Community Center. Anyone 15 and older can participate. To register go to this website.