Omaha pool delays and closures raise questions about maintenance timing as summer season begins

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Camelot Pool is closed for the summer and Gallagher and Zorinsky face delays. Omaha Parks and Rec explains why winter causes the damage.



Video shows contractors working on repairs at Zorinsky Aquatic Center.

Omaha is not alone. Keystone Klub Pool and King's Pointe Resort face similar challenges, including rising costs, older infrastructure and equipment shortages — issues affecting pools across the country.

The Parks Department said Gallagher and Zorinsky pools could open during the first week of June.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Camelot Pool will be closed for the entire summer season, and two other Omaha pools — Gallagher and Zorinsky — face delayed openings due to maintenance issues, the city of Omaha Parks and Recreation Department announced May 27.

Omaha pools are scheduled to open June 1. The Parks and Recreation Department made the announcement on Facebook.

Omaha Recreation Manager Chris Haberling said the department waited to announce the delays because officials hoped repairs could be completed in time.

I met with Haberling at Zorinsky Aquatic Center, one of the pools needing repair. He said the issues stem from winter ground movement, not problems that existed at the end of last season.

"Right. So when we ended the season last year, everything was running perfectly fine. There was no leaks. What happens is over the wintertime, the ground freezes and thaws and it shifts. So then what it does is cause breaks."

Haberling said the problem is widespread across the region.

"Yeah, this is very common in the Midwest just because we have such bad winters and cold winters."

The age of Omaha's pool infrastructure adds to the challenge.

"Most of our pools are over 50 years old, so to have most of our pools be a half century year old or older, it's really tough to get them up and running every year."

Omaha is not alone. Keystone Klub Pool and King's Pointe Resort face similar challenges, including rising costs, older infrastructure and equipment shortages — issues affecting pools across the country.

Haberling said crews are actively working to complete repairs.

"They're finding the leaks and they're fixing those up, and then once they're done with that, we'll go ahead and fill back in..."

The Parks Department said Gallagher and Zorinsky pools could open during the first week of June.

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