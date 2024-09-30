Omaha Steaks makes big donation to help Hurricane Helene victims

Omaha organizations are sending help to Hurricane Helene victims

Omaha Steaks CEO Nate Rempe, says they wanted to get ahead of the storm.

OPPD and American Red Cross also sent help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The scale of physical devastation from Florida to West Virginia is hard to fully grasp. But what's easy to understand is that people need help. That's what motivated Omaha Steaks to make a big donation of food to help storm survivors and the people helping them. Reporter Nolan Bulmahn is in Omaha, showing you the impact neighbors are making.

"Those images of what's going on in North Carolina, specifically, are just devastating to see," says Nate Rempe, CEO of Omaha Steaks. He tells me they have a history of helping.

They decided to get ahead of Hurricane Helene before it could make landfall. "We were shipping 2,000 bags of shelf-stable beef jerky to the east coast before the hurricane even hit, so that our partner, Mercy Chefs could have the product available, so we could be right there," Rempe said

Mercy Chefs is an organization that provides food to those affected by natural disasters.They tell me that they have received Omaha Steaks' shipments, and will hand it out soon.

Omaha Steaks isn't the only one sending help. OPPD and American Red Cross sent crews to help restore power and assist in shelters.