Omaha upgrades 143 traffic lights this year to reduce delays and improve traffic flow

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha is upgrading 143 traffic lights this year as part of a comprehensive plan to modernize more than 1,000 signals across the city, aiming to reduce delays and create smoother traffic flow for drivers.

Some of the upgrades include 39 signals in West Omaha along West Center Road, Pacific Street, and at 156th and 180th streets. Another 39 signals will be updated in North Omaha on 30th Street and Ames Avenue.

Austin Rowser with Public Works said the goal is to make signals smarter and more responsive to current traffic conditions.

The upgrades include new technology that lets the traffic division communicate more efficiently and adjust signals faster.

Beyond updating the infrastructure, the plan includes corridor retiming: reprogramming entire stretches of traffic signals to match current traffic patterns. This means prioritizing major corridors during rush hour, reducing delays when traffic is light, and using upgraded sensors to make quick adjustments in real time.

For drivers, the improvements translate to fewer unnecessary red lights, smoother trips, and faster fixes when problems arise.

The city launched this modernization effort because Omaha is growing rapidly, bringing more people, more traffic, and increased complexity to local streets. The current signal system, while functional, cannot adequately handle the needs of the expanding metro area.

Omaha adopted a traffic signal master plan in 2013, with upgrades scheduled annually through 2029. As part of the modernization, nearly every traffic light has been converted to LED technology, saving the city money and energy.