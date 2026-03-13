Omaha's Jewish community strengthens security amid global conflict, stays vigilant after Michigan attack

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's Jewish community is strengthening security amid global conflict, with local law enforcement working to keep neighbors safe.



Omaha's Jewish community has strengthened security since the war in Iran began, citing concerns that global conflict is putting Jewish communities at risk.

Jewish communities nationally spend more than $765 million on security each year, money Rabbi Benjamin Sharff says could otherwise support programming and people in need.

Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson says dedicated investigators are working with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force to get ahead of potential threats before they occur.

An attack on a synagogue in Michigan is serving as a stark reminder of why Omaha's Jewish community has been strengthening security amid ongoing global conflict. I spoke with leaders at Temple Israel in west Omaha about how they are staying diligent and working with local law enforcement to keep neighbors safe.

Since the war in Iran began, Omaha's Jewish community has increased security measures to stay ahead of potential threats.

"This is a war that the United States has entered into, and Jews are not responsible for, yet because people are holding us responsible for it, we see the possibility of potential attacks in our community," Rabbi Benjamin Sharff said.

For Sharff, the Michigan synagogue attack was personal.

"Not only do we have friends there, but one of my classmates is a rabbi there. We have colleagues there," Sharff said.

While none of the Michigan synagogue members were harmed, the Jewish Federation of Omaha says the attack is a reminder that investments in security are critical to keeping community members safe.

Nationally, Jewish communities spend more than $765 million on security each year.

"And all of those resources could be better used towards programming towards supporting people in need, but we have to spend it to help try and keep our people safe," Sharff said.

Beyond private security, local law enforcement plays a vital role in protecting the community.

"We've got dedicated investigators both in the Joint Terrorism Task Force of the FBI, but we also have intelligence investigators that work on issues locally in coordination with our law enforcement partners to try to head off tragedies before they occur," Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson said.

Despite the threats, Sharff believes incidents like the Michigan attack should never strip Jewish people of their pride or identity.

"Tolerance and love are what we really value and even if we want to engage in sacred disagreement over policies, over war, over nations, over conflict there is space to do that, but violence is not the answer," Sharff said.

Law enforcement and faith leaders are encouraging anyone who sees something suspicious to report it. The Jewish Federation of Omaha has a form for such reports here.

