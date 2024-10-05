One of Millard's oldest buildings set to be demolished by end of 2024

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Drive along 135th St. in Millard and you'll notice not only a brick street, but also one of Millard's oldest buildings, Olympia Cycle. But this building is more than just an old bicycle shop; it has years upon years of history.

John Von Dohren lived in Millard for decades and studies Millard history. He said it started out as the Farmers Home and served as a hotel, saloon, and grocery store for the Millard community throughout the years before it became Olympia Cycle.

"It's just a building we always thought of when it comes to Millard history," said Von Dohren.

The building has been empty for some time now, and property owner Ajay Smith, who bought the property in 2023, said he would love to keep the building if he could, but said the best decision is for it to be demolished due to its current condition with the foundation and flooring.

"Unless a quarter of a million dollars comes out of nowhere here in the next month or so because that's pretty much what it would take to lift this building up and to put an actual sturdy foundation underneath it. Then, the unevenness of the floors, you have to really straighten this place out to make it somewhat feasible and up to code," said Smith.

Nearby business owner Jenna Kamrath has been in the area for almost two decades and said it'll be a change for her.

"I'm very sad that it's going actually because I feel like a lot of people hold a lot of value to it," said Kamrath.

Smith said despite the demolition, he's going to try and preserve as much history as possible, like keeping the front signage of "Olympia Cycle" and "Farmers Home."

"We came into this with every intention of restoring it. It's just unfortunate that it's not economically feasible to do so," said Smith.

It’s likely by the start of the new year this building will be gone. KMTV asked Smith if he has specific plans for the corner, he said he’s not 100% sure yet.

