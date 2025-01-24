Popular social media trend: Fences smashed in again in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Social media posts show several west Omaha neighborhoods targeted last weekend from the "Kool-Aid Man" challenge, where people ram through fences.

Part of Beverly Conroy's fence was targeted. Now she's looking at over $2,000 worth of damage.

KMTV: How does this make you feel?

Conroy: "Like a victim, really."

In fact, she said this isn't the first time this has happened. Back in 2018, her fence was also kicked in.

"Somebody repaired the fence then, and now, here we go again," she said.

We've been reporting on this trend for years. In June, neighborhood reporter John Brown talked to neighbors in the Pacific Meadows neighborhood in west Omaha who had their fence knocked down.

"It is frustrating because we live in a safe neighborhood and we want to keep it safe," said Kari Webber back in June 2024.

OPD told us in that case that no arrests have been made due to a lack of leads.

And in 2022, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office cited nine juveniles in connection to damaged fences in Sarpy County.

For Conroy, it's something she thought she'd never have to deal with again.

"Just respect privacy and property. That's all we ask. That's all I ask," said Conroy.

KMTV asked Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine what the consequences are for actions like these. He told us it carries a criminal mischief charge for destruction of property. It's a felony charge if there is more than $5,000 of damage.

Kleine said there could be multiple punishments, including probation, restitution to the victim, and even jail time.

OPD said they do not have any suspects in custody at this time. If you have any info, you're asked to call OPD Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).