Pothole Season: How to report a pothole when you see one

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's that time of year again. It's officially pothole season. If you're driving around the city you've probably seen them or tried to dodge them.



You can submit a report to the Mayor's Hotline by calling 402-444-5555 or try the website, Omahahotline.com

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It happens every year, but we all know it's frustrating and sometimes hard to avoid.

KMTV found some near 183rd and West Center. We are not the only ones who have seen it. It has been reported several times on the city's hotline.

Reporter Molly Hudson called Austin Rowser with Omaha Public Works to find out the best way to get a pothole filled quickly, but have not heard back.

We expect he'd probably say something you've heard before.

"Kind of our typical late February, March 'pothole season' that is happening out there right now," Rowser said in 2023.

"We talk about, internally with street maintenance, is worst first and then address the backlog," Rowser said in 2019.

On that website, you can include a photo and monitor the status of your report.