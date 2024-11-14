Problems Persist: Abandoned hotel could potentially be on city's demolition list by early 2025

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After sending a letter in October ordering the owners to demolish the abandoned Westmont Inn & Suites by Nov. 9, something that clearly didn’t happen, the city on Wednesday offered the owners, Idaho-based Carlisle Senior Living LLC. more time to repair the building.

Cameron Ram lives next to the abandoned hotel.

KMTV: Do you think this is a nuisance?

"I absolutely think it’s a nuisance," said Ram.

The city gives two reasons why: the city's demolition list will not be finalized until early next year, and there is a possibility that the land could be sold to a new, more attentive owner in a foreclosure sale.

We talked with Ram about the letter. He wasn’t happy to learn he’ll have to wait longer to see this building—a local eyesore for years—torn down.

"There's been plenty of time for this building to be demolished. It just seems like it’s becoming more delayed as time goes on," he said.

KMTV spoke with the city of Omaha chief housing inspector, who told us that despite the months of letters his office has sent, the owners have not responded.

That’s the same experience we had when we called them, Wednesday, to ask for comment on this story.

"I definitely want to feel safe in my neighborhood," said Ram.

The new deadline for repairs is Dec. 14.

We'll continue to follow this story and will bring you more information as we get it.

