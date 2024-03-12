Reducing lanes: Construction work begins on Millard Ave. bridge for repairs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Drivers usually have four lanes in all directions when traveling on Millard Ave. Now, they will just have two lanes in all directions, which could cause delays.

Construction crews are making bridge repairs on the bridge deck and the guard rail, as well as sidewalk improvements.

Nebraska DOT tells me this portion of the project has a price tag of $1 million.

Patty Hanke's local business, B.I.G Meats, is right near the construction zone at 137th and Millard Ave. She said she worries this construction could drive away customers.

"It concerns me a little bit. The thing about it is, people already go out of their way to come to our store to buy meat," Hanke said. "It's convenient to buy it in the grocery store. But, they do make a special trip here to buy our products. And I'm just worried with that being backed up like that, that customers are just not going to want to fight it and buy their meat at the grocery store."

This is just one portion of a larger project. In the next few months, Nebraska DOT will do work on other areas between 144th Street from L to Highway 370. Those repairs will include patching, concrete fixing, and shoulder replacement that will be completed by June 2025.

The Millard Ave. bridge repairs are expected to be done this June.

