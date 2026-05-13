Results for Douglas Co. mail-in ballots to be released on Friday, as focus grows on primary for Blue Dot seat

Douglas County has about 9,700 mail-in ballots left to count after the primary election

Results are expected to be released Friday

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Nearly 10,000 mail-in ballots from Douglas County still need to be counted following Tuesday's primary election, and current vote totals will not change until that count is complete Friday.

The race is tight between John Cavanaugh and Denise Powell over who will win the Democratic nomination for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District. The winner will face Brinker Harding, the Republican nominee, in the general election in November.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Danielle Jensen said about 9,700 remaining ballots were dropped off or arrived by mail on Monday or Tuesday before 8 p.m.

On Thursday, bipartisan teams of two will open the ballots to determine whether each vote goes to the Republican or Democratic ballot. In a primary, voters can only choose candidates from one party. Those ballots will then be sealed and counted on Friday, when results are expected to be released.

"That'll come on Friday because none of the buy mail ballots are counted until Friday. And also the provisionals. So the numbers that are on our website, you'll see that until Friday after we count those buy mail, ballots," Jensen said.

Jensen also noted provisional ballots, which are issued to voters whose names do not appear on the rolls at their polling place. She said she does not have an exact number of those ballots, and they will be counted by next Friday, May 22.

This was Jensen's first election in the role. She said it went off without any major hiccups. In all, more than 100,000 ballots were cast in Douglas County.

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