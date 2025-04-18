RFK Jr's comments on autism spark outrage; hear local reaction

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr speaking on autism and sparking a new conversation about the science and how people with it are perceived.

"This is an individual tragedy as well. Autism destroys families and, more importantly, it destroys our greatest resources, which are our children," said Kennedy Jr.

Twenty-three-year-old Emma Christian, who has autism, said this has sparked a national discussion.

"Autism is not a tragedy at all. What is, is ignorance," said Emma Christian.

Wendy Andersen has three kids, two of whom have autism.

"His comments were damaging to the entire autism community," said Andersen.

The new CDC data showed that one out of 31 children aged 8 were identified with autism.

Melissa Bradley-Potter founded Blue Door Pediatric Therapy. She's a speech-language pathologist and works with autistic kids.

"There can be many factors that can go into identification of a child with autism," said Bradley-Potter.

"Some autistic people have a higher level of support that they need, and some people with autism have a much lower level of support that they need."

Kennedy also said that autistic people will never hold a job or pay taxes.

"We have to recognize we are doing this to our children, and we have to put an end to it," said Kennedy Jr.

"Every single person with autism has a voice. And every single parent with autism has a voice," said Christian.