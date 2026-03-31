Road work to expand Interstate 680 from south of Pacific Street to Dodge interchange begins soon

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Road work will soon begin to expand Interstate 680 from just south of Pacific Street to the Dodge interchange, adding new lanes to ease traffic congestion.



The need for the project is based on a study by NDOT and the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, which found that traffic in the area is increasing.

Navigating through 680 is a daily struggle for neighbors, who told us the construction is a short-term pain for a long-term gain.

NDOT said this project has to happen before other improvements at the 680-Dodge interchange can be made.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Road work will soon begin to expand Interstate 680 from just south of Pacific Street to the Dodge interchange. The 680 Pacific-Dodge project will add a new lane in both directions to help ease congestion.

The need for the project is based on a study by NDOT and the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, which found that traffic in the area is increasing.

Navigating through 680 is a daily struggle for neighbors, who told us the construction is a short-term pain for a long-term gain.

"It can be kind of hectic on some days," Brad Hansen said.

"The interstate is super busy no matter what time of day it is," Karen Shramek said.

Barbara Gerbino-Bevins, NDOT District 2 construction engineer, told us traffic impacts will be minimal. However, those who use Pacific Street can expect the most impact, with ramp closures at times during the length of the project.

"Yeah, it's probably a good one," Hansen said.

"I mean, it'll throw me off. I'll have to come up with a new system, but it is what it is," Shramek said.

NDOT said this project has to happen before other improvements at the 680-Dodge interchange can be made. Neighbors we spoke with called the interchange a real choke point.

"I go up to like 120th or so and hop on that way because you never know how long you're going to be backed up there," Shramek said.

"Every time I've gotten off of 680 onto Dodge going north, I scratch my head and wonder how this this made sense, especially if I want to go to the lower streets at 120th and 116th," Hansen said.

Those future improvements are scheduled for 2028.

For now, drivers should be aware of some lane shifts on 680 throughout the summer and ramp closures starting in April. Road work on this project is set to be complete by this November.