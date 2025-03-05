Roundabout coming to busy intersection in Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — A roundabout will be coming to tbe intersection at 205th and Cumberland. One neighbor KMTV talked to said this is a much-needed change to relieve the congestion in the area.

Elkhorn neighbor Jeremy Albright is familiar with the intersection at 205th and Cumberland. From going to sporting events to stores like Menards, he said this intersection gets congested too often.

It's something he's noticed for years, and so has Omaha Public Works. The city hopes the roundabout will solve issues dealing with congestion and improve pedestrian safety.

"I think it will help immensely around here," said Albright.

"Why wouldn't you want to try and make an area safer and a little bit easier for everyone to maneuver around," he said.

The construction will be done in two phases, with an estimated completion in the fall.

Work on the roundabout will be starting March 10. Near 205th and Cumberland.

