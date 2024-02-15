'Scared, sad, disappointed' Car smashes through West Omaha Small business

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "Scared, sad, disappointed," Lash Tripp and Inkwell Studio owner Jacqui Tripp said.

That's how Tripp describes Monday morning at her permanent makeup and lash extension supply business.

Surveillance video from Monday shows a car ramming straight through the front door.

"At first, I was in the backroom, so I just heard the shelving falling and I just thought maybe something had happened and the shelves were falling over," Tripp said. Then I came out to find a car completely in the salon."

And while no one was hurt physically, there is financial pain for artist Natalie Bartling, who now has to go elsewhere for the time-being to make an income.

"From a financial aspect, it's huge," Bartling said. "This is how we pay our mortgage, childcare, our car payments. It's definitely not ideal, but we have wonderful amazing clients. Omaha is so supporting."

The business lost over $100,000 in retail products and at least a week's worth of revenue.

"We supply lash extension supplies to local artists," Tripp said. "So now all those people that rely on us for product, they aren't able to get products right now, so it's putting them in a bind as well."

Tami Jones is a frequent customer at Tripp's business. She just hopes Tripp can get back on her feet.

"That shop is so welcoming. When you walk in, it's not cold and sterill. It's welcoming and inviting."

Tripp said she plans to bring back customers like Jones by early next week.

"I think sometimes small businesses get overlooked. But, when something like this happens, especially if you don't have insurance or you don't have good insurance... This can be completely devastating. If I didn't have insurance, this would have shut my business down. I wouldn't be able to reopen," Tripp said.

Tripp tells KMTV they hope to have the front door fully repaired in three to four weeks.