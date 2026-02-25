Skyline Ranches neighbors lose road repair appeal against Omaha

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Homeowners sued in 2024, lost, and appealed in 2025. The Nebraska Court of Appeals has now ruled against them, denying their effort to hold the city responsible for road repairs.



Neighbors say the condition of the roads is a public safety issue, not a cosmetic one.

"For me, it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when someone's going to die on these streets, and that as a parent is really disheartening," Jess Feilmeier said.

I spoke with the property owners association president, who said the board is currently weighing its options on how to move forward

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Residents of the Skyline Ranches neighborhood near 204th and West Dodge Road have been fighting the city of Omaha over deteriorating roads since the area was annexed in 2005. This week, they learned they lost their most recent appeal.

Homeowners sued in 2024, lost, and appealed in 2025. The Nebraska Court of Appeals has now ruled against them, denying their effort to hold the city responsible for road repairs.

The roads in Skyline Ranches and in other neighborhoods like Westside were built outside city limits before being annexed. Because those streets were sometimes not built to current city code, the city has refused to cover 100% of the repair costs and instead requires property owners to pay part of the bill.

Neighbors say the condition of the roads is a public safety issue, not a cosmetic one.

"People are constantly on the opposite side of the road," Katie Dehoney said.

"For me, it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when someone's going to die on these streets, and that as a parent is really disheartening," Jess Feilmeier said.

Some neighbors say they feel abandoned by the city following annexation.

"They made us feel like we were going to get the same services that we were promised before and that everything that we had was going to be fine and the second we were annexed, they forgot about us," Ryan Peterson said.

I spoke with the property owners association president, who said the board is currently weighing its options on how to move forward. The fight is not over for these neighbors just yet.