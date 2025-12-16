Snow-blocked crosswalk ramps create safety hazards for Omaha cyclists and pedestrians

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Snow-covered crosswalks and ADA ramps across Omaha create safety hazards for cyclists and pedestrians, with property owners responsible for clearing.



Snow-covered crosswalks and ADA ramps are creating safety hazards for cyclists and pedestrians across Omaha, with some accessibility features remaining blocked weeks after recent snowfall.

Jeff Quandt, an avid cyclist, recently encountered five crosswalk ADA ramps blocked by snow during a ride on the 144th Street Trail. He had to navigate around the obstacles by cutting across grass to return to the trail.

"Whether there's snow or ice, that is really a big concern," Quandt said.

The problem extends beyond West Omaha neighborhoods.

"I mean right here we've got right outside of an ORBT station and we've got an intersection here and this curb cut for wheelchairs is still covered in snow," said Julie Harris, executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska speaking at the intersection of 49th and Dodge.

According to Omaha Public Works, property owners are responsible for clearing sidewalks within 24 hours after city snow removal operations are complete, unless the sidewalk is on an emergency snow route. The city ordinance requires clearing at least a 4-foot path.

Neighbors can report uncleaned sidewalks if property owners fail to maintain them.

To stay safe while navigating snowy conditions, these advocates recommends visibility measures.

"Lights are critical. Reflective clothing, reflectors on the bike, all those things add to your safety factor," Quandt said.

Harris emphasized the shared responsibility for winter safety.

"It's on all of us to make sure we're driving safely and that we are watching out for everybody that might be using our streets," she said.