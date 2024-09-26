Solutions that are helping kids in the classroom; OPS special education para vacancies down this year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Allyson Deahl has been a special education paraprofessional for almost 10 years.

"I became a para, I think, for my love of kids," said Deahl. "I knew I wanted to work with kids. They bring me such joy every day."

Her day-to-day includes supporting students and teachers in the classroom.

"It's a very physical job, you're moving all day," said Deahl.

She acknowledges that some days are harder than others. It's something OPS recognizes too. Last year, OPS struggled with filling special education para positions, reporting over 121 vacancies. This year, that number is at 81.

OPS started to offer higher pay. Local SEIU 226 Preisdent Steve Owens said it's about a $5 an hour raise, along with a bonus.

Owens who represents paraprofessionals, believes the bump in compensation is making the difference and keeping people in the classroom.

"People see what they're paying and want to come back to work," said Owens. "The benefits are good. It's a fulfilling job helping those students."

"We have more paras," said special education paraprofessional Teresa Keber. "Our room is fully staffed. That makes a huge difference."

Principal Suzanne Hagen said she's been using recruitment efforts to get paras and says it's great news for all of OPS that vacancies have decreased.

"Having more paras in the classroom really helps our students being able to achieve the goals they want," said Hagen.

Deahl said she can't imagine herself in another role, hoping to make an impact on each of her students, one day at a time.

"It's just a really rewarding, fulfilling job. I just love it," said Deahl.

OPS said it will continue utilizing professional development days to listen and hear from paras about things that are going and things that need work going forward.

