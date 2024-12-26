Some Omaha small businesses see boost from holiday shopping season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Handmade Heaven, it's in the name. Walk into this small business, and you'll find handmade crafts, gifts, and decor - all made by people in the metro area.

"I really had a deep desire for craft shows my entire life," said owner Deanna Huff. "My sisters and I would go every weekend. When I retired, I decided this was something I really wanted to do."

Handmade Heaven has been open for two and a half years, and in that time, Huff, like many business owners, realized her shop needs the holidays.

She said the first eleven months of 2024 were marked by slow sales.

"We were praying this holiday season was going to help us out. We really had a great show-up of local people liking local stores," said Huff.

She credits exposure, social media, and promotions for her success.

"It really makes me feel accomplished like we finally did something that is a positive thing for the store," she said.

It's not just Huff's business. The Snug Peanut owner Jill Fiala used this holiday season to build relationships with her customers.

"I just saw a lot more people. Like new people, every single day there were people coming into the store that I didn't know. It was their first time in," said Fiala.

Fiala moved into her space at 132nd and Arbor just over a year ago. She said when she moved in, most of the bays were empty. Now, the plaza is more filled than ever.

"As a business owner, it makes me feel so great that there's finally more life in this building," she said.

Each owner hopes their shop will become a habit for neighbors.

"The people you want to come in and build the relationships with and get them coming back," said Fiala.

Both Fiala and Huff tell said their goals for 2025 include increasing their social media presence to bring in more customers and sales.

