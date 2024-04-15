'Sometimes I smile so much, it hurts face:' After years of struggles, West Omaha mom prepares to open daycare

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a time where childcare can be limited, a daycare owner wants to help her community in opening a new daycare after almost losing her life to COVID. Kids Express owner Tiere White is working hard to open her new daycare,

Sifting through books and cut outs, Tiere White hopes kids can put their hands on it soon and fill up the empty chairs in the room.

It wasn't always this promising for White.

"Having to close those doors was devastating. It just felt like it was a funeral when I did that," she said.

White who had worked in childcare for 20 years was diagnosed with COVID-19 in October 2020 and spent two months in the hospital. The battle didn't stop there. Even after she got out, she suffered long-term health complications. Those compounded with financial problems caused by COVID-19 closures and forced her to close her business in July 2021.

"You don't really know how bad something is until you got through it," White said.

But, White got a second chance, not only in life, but her true passion. Almost three years later, she's about to open a new facility.

"I just love the kids. Everything about childcare is seeing kids faces light up when they're learning something new or their wheels turning when they want to learn something. Being in daycare and doing that sort of thing on a bigger scale is amazing," she said.

She's using grant money from the Nebraska DHHS to help her business open. Her daycare will take kids from six weeks to 12 years-old.

Her opening comes at a crucial time for childcare in Nebraska, hoping to make a difference in her community. For now, she's happy to be back where she belongs.

"Sometimes I smile so much, it hurts my face. I know it's a lot, but I'm a firm believer God never puts too much on you that you can't handle."

Kids Express will officially open in two weeks. For more information, you can visit the website at this link.

