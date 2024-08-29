Sports Trading Cards Making A Comeback But In A New Way

Matt Meyers Explains the market for trading cards in sports.

NIL has made a huge adjustment to how cards are valued.

College athletes now get income from autographed cards that are sold.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Remember your old trading cards? You might want to dig them out of the attic. Beacuse they're back in a big way. especially since the pandemic.

Matt Meyers found his passion for collecting sports cards in 1984, in a gas station with his dad.He explained he "had no idea what that was, so i asked the cashier and he was kind of surprised that i didn't know what baseball cards were and i bought my first pack of baseball cards and never looked back."

He's turned that into a career... and now owns Omaha Sports Cards

he tells me since he opened this place in 2014... there's been a lot of action in the market. What's the same is the passion for sports, and the chance to make a profit on rare, highly sought-after cards. What's new is NIL, and how it has cleared the way for college athletes to be featured on playing cards.

"There's a company called "onit," and they're gonna be coming out with cards in the next couple weeks," Meyers said. "They're doing a football set, as well as a volleyball set."

Nebraska starting quarterback, Dylan Raiola, will be included in ONIT's package, but if you're looking for a signed card, you'll have to look elsewhere.

Meyers said "ONIT is the one that i have heard that he's going to be in there, just without an autograph, because i believe he is exclusive with Panini. And Panini has already have been, and they are putting out, future autograph cards or other Nebraska uniform cards."

With players now earning commission for autographs, the value of those cards increase significantly on the market. But with a little bit of luck, you could unpack a one of those big money cards.

