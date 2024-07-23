Summer Saturdays coming to Heartwood Preserve this August

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Summer Saturdays are coming to Heartwood Preserve this August.

There will be free activities each Saturday night from lawn games, cornhole, a DJ and movies.

The Summer Saturdays will run every Saturday in August starting August 3 with the DJ and games kicking off at 5 p.m. and the movies starting at 8:30 p.m. Some of the movies that will be featured this August are Kung Fu Panda 4 (Aug. 3), Jurassic Park (Aug. 10), Arthur The King (Aug. 17), The Parent Trap (Aug. 24) and Elf (Aug. 31).

It's all held at Heartwood Park at The Bosque, which can be accessed from 145th St. The park is located at 301 N. 145th St., just south of 144th St. and west Dodge Rd.