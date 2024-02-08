Super Bowl prep begins at Oscar's Pizza & Sports Grille

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Longtime customer Matthew Wiseman knows his order when he comes into Oscar's Pizza & Sports Grille. It's char-buffed wings and he'll be eating the same thing Sunday rooting for the Cheifs.

"I'm hosting a watch party with all my friends," Wiseman said. "We were just talking. He goes 'Well I'm bringing Oscar's wings.' We told him 'You better. Or otherwise, you're not invited.''

Hosting a watch party is a new tradition for Wiseman.

"Well in years past we came here. This year as our children are getting older, etcetera... They're wanting to come back and wanting to eat the free food. So we're doing it at the house," Wiseman said.

Customers and the team at Oscar's. All reviewing their game plan before the big game.

Owner Dustin Heng has a playbook of how it should run. On Thursday, Oscar's will receive nearly 200 cases of wings which weigh about two tons.

"I'm excited about it," Heng said. "This is our 20th Super Bowl now. We've learned along the way what to do and what not to do. It's been a much smoother process over the years."

All hands are on deck for Sunday. Staff arrive extra early to start taking and making orders.

"We get here 6:30-7:00 in the morning... Start taking orders and turn our phones on at 8 A.M," Heng said. "We start taking to-go orders right away. Instantly, it starts ringing."

But no matter the stress, Heng said he's thankful and excited for the big day.

"All that comes together on Super Bowl Sunday," Heng said. "We're kind of like, the people that you see all year that are still supporting you on the one day that's your biggest day."

"It takes all of us to get it done," Heng said.

