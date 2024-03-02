Supporting Small Businesses: Local Makers Collective kicks off Lovin' On Local Tour

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Local Makers Collective owner Nicole Szymczak wanted to find a creative way to shine a light on other small businesses around town.

"The whole point of this is not only keep our money local, but also highlight some of our local hidden gems in Omaha that people maybe don't know are there. And they can find their new favorite place," Szymczak said.

Over 70 mom and pop stores are participating in the two week tour. That includes Dave's cakes in Millard who's been in business for over a year.

"I want the public and the community to get a sense of what it was like being in a small town and shopping and knowing everyone.... and knowing these mom and pops," Dave Barry said. "I want people to get out of the construct of going to a big box store."

The over 70 businesses will be split up in to four different sections: Sips, eats, experience, and shopping on the passport. The back features a QR code of all the businesses participating.

"The prize for us businesses is getting to see more faces in our doors. Because lord knows, we need it. The economy is not awesome. And we love to see smiling faces through our doors," Szymczak said.

If you visit three businesses from the four categories, you have the opportunity to win a prize from the participating businesses. Szymczak said it's all about bringing businesses and people together.

"I think there's something to be said about the volume of businesses coming together for the greater good. It was not just me alone. If the rest of the businesses didn't help out with spreading the word, it wouldn't be what it is," she said.

The tour starts Saturday and runs until March 16.

