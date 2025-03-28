Surgery setbacks: How one Millard family is trying to stay hopeful after a rescheduled surgery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's a family's fight for their three-year-old to live her best life. KMTV is following up on a story we told you last summer. Frankie Osborne has congenital heart disease. She was supposed to have heart surgery, but it was canceled. Now, her family tells neighborhood reporter John Brown, they're waiting and hoping for the best.

"Personally, I was really scared," said Frankie's mother, Rachel Osborne.

Last month, Frankie and her family were in California. She was supposed to have open-heart surgery at Stanford University's hospital.

But the procedure was rescheduled twice, and then ultimately, after three weeks in California, her surgery was canceled due to overcrowding.

"We didn't know what to expect waiting how long it would take to get back on the schedule again," said Rachel.

Frankie has a rare subset of congenital heart disease that affects her oxygen levels, growth, and development. She sometimes turns a different color if she does a lot of physical activity.

"She cannot live without this surgery. If she does not ever get this surgery, she won't have a substantial life, a very long life. The time frame of that is the scary part because it's unknown," said Rachel.

Even through all the challenges, the Osborne's said they're not giving up on seeing their little girl live her best life.

"We love our Frankie girl, yes, we do," said Rachel.

"We're just hopeful for her future and what her health is going to look like and how she'll grow, and thrive."

Frankie's surgery was rescheduled to June 26 and could potentially be moved up earlier.

The family is alsofundraising for the trip back to California.