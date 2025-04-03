Ten million dollar civil lawsuit filed against Club 180 in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighbors, security guards, and dancers have filed a $10 million civil lawsuit against Club 180.

The lawsuit alleges that the club served alcohol to minors as young as 17, facilitated prostitution, sex trafficking, and stole from employees and customers.

Off camera, KMTV talked to neighbors who told us that this lawsuit was needed. They said something like this should have happened sooner.

Club 180 is in the former location of the Two Fine Irishmen bar, which is why you see that sign over the door here.

The owner of the Club 180 that sent a statement that said in part: "These are all false accusations. So this is a hit piece full of lies brought on by my competitor/competitors.”

We also reached out to the owner of the strip mall, who said, "No comment."

