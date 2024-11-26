'The condition of the property is deplorable:' DC Assessor says abandoned should be demolished

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County Assessor Walt Peffer said he supports the demolition of the abandoned Westmont Inn & Suites because of its poor condition, including broken windows, overgrown weeds, and graffiti.

"The condition of the property is deplorable," said Peffer.

Peffer's office reports the hotel's assessed value has dropped significantly, from $1,642,400 in 2023 to $859,000 in 2024. Peffer said this property is a unique problem.

John Brown: "As an assessor, do you see properties like this all the time?"

WP: "No, we do not."

Because of its ongoing issues, Peffer's team will assess the condition of the building. KMTV also uncovered that the property owners have not paid their property taxes for the second half of 2021, 2022, and 2023. There has been a tax lien on the property since March 2023.

The Douglas County Treasurer's Office tells me that if the tax lien is not paid off within three years, the property could be foreclosed on.

While the county and city must navigate a sometimes complicated series of steps before demolition can take place, neighbors like Cameron Ram are forced to continue living next to the abandoned hotel for now.

"It can be turned into something more valuable for the community rather than sitting there abandoned," said Ram.

